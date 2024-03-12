The Namibian Executive Director for the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, Titus Ndove told CNBC Africa that his ministry is mobilising an initial R2bn this year as part of the project linking the two nations and other parts of the Southern Africa region.

South Africa’s economy barely escaped a recession last year as transport bottlenecks and a severe shortage of power constrained economic activity, forcing the government to rope in the private sector to improve efficiencies at its ports and improve its rail network.