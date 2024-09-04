The business confidence index rose to 38 points in the third quarter from 35 points in the prior quarter, according to the survey by the Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research.

“Fortunately, the widely anticipated interest rate cut in South Africa later this month, on the back of lower consumer inflation and a boost from the introduction of the two-pot retirement system should spur domestic demand through the remainder of the year,” Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB said in a statement.