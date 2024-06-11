The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) Business Confidence Index fell to 107.8 in May, down from 108.9 in April and 114.7 in March.

SACCI said the future course of business confidence would be largely determined by the makeup of the new government, after the African National Congress (ANC) lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since coming to power at the end of apartheid 30 years ago.