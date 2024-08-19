Operating expenses rose 8% to 28.3 billion rand ($1.59 billion). But revenue grew just 3% to 53.7 billion rand as net interest income – the difference between that amount banks earn from loans and pay on deposits – rose by 7% to 35.3 billion rand and non-interest income fell 2%.

Net loans and advances grew by 4% or 6% in constant currency terms, to 1.3 trillion rand, while credit impairment charges were flat, producing a credit loss ratio of 123 basis points (bps) from 127 bps, still outside its target range.