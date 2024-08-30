SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand firmed on Thursday to its strongest level in 13 months, buoyed by the return of risk appetite to financial markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data which could solidify rate cut bets in the world’s biggest economy.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for a solid end to August, while the dollar was staring at its worst monthly performance in nine months on the view that the Federal Reserve is all but certain to cut interest rates next month.