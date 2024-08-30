JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, company announcement, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
July money supply data
Weekly inflation-linked bond auction
July trade and budget balance data
COMPANIES
Northam Platinum full-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand firmed on Thursday to its strongest level in 13 months, buoyed by the return of risk appetite to financial markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data which could solidify rate cut bets in the world’s biggest economy.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for a solid end to August, while the dollar was staring at its worst monthly performance in nine months on the view that the Federal Reserve is all but certain to cut interest rates next month.
WALL STREET
The Dow notched a record high close on Thursday in mixed trading following robust U.S. economic data, while artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia dropped after its largely in-line forecast failed to impress investors.
GOLD
Gold prices eased on Friday, but were on track for a second straight month of gains on rising bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, while traders awaited key U.S. inflation data for additional guidance.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– IDC says Eskom turnaround will boost foreign investments
– We want a sovereign wealth fund but not now, Ramaphosa says
FIN 24
– ‘Game-changing’: Kumba says its massive bet on Sishen will help ease rail pain
– New SA platinum mines ‘highly improbable’ amid EV threat, says Implats
(Compiled by Bhargav Acharya)