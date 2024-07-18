SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand dropped sharply on Wednesday, as investors dumped riskier assets globally because of worries over the state of the world economy and geopolitical risks after U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump’s remarks on Taiwan.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equities slid on Thursday, led by chip stocks as investors fret over the prospect of escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, while the yen was firm after scaling a six-week high following suspected interventions by Tokyo.