ECONOMIC EVENTS
June money supply data
Foreigners’ weekly trading in South African bonds and equities
South African weekly Treasury bill auction
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand gained against the dollar on Friday, after a reading of U.S. inflation did little to alter expectations of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares bounced on Monday into a week packed with earnings and a trio of central bank meetings that could see the United States and UK open the door to easing, while Japan might lift borrowing costs in a step toward “normality”.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s major indexes ended higher on Friday as investors flocked back to tech megacaps that had triggered broad sell-offs earlier in the week, and inflation data boosted optimism that the Federal Reserve will soon commence cutting interest rates.
GOLD
Prices of safe-haven gold climbed on Monday on heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and amid expectations of a U.S. rate cut in September, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due later this week.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
