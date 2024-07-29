SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares bounced on Monday into a week packed with earnings and a trio of central bank meetings that could see the United States and UK open the door to easing, while Japan might lift borrowing costs in a step toward “normality”.

WALL STREET

Wall Street’s major indexes ended higher on Friday as investors flocked back to tech megacaps that had triggered broad sell-offs earlier in the week, and inflation data boosted optimism that the Federal Reserve will soon commence cutting interest rates.