JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) – The following political and economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Friday.
POLITICAL EVENTS
South Africa’s National Assembly will hold its first sitting after last month’s election, where new lawmakers will be sworn in and the next president elected.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
South Africa’s government will hold its weekly auction of inflation-linked bonds.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand edged lower on Thursday as talks to try to form a government of national unity continued.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed 1% lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese shares rose on Friday, outperforming weaker Asian markets, and the yen slid broadly after the Bank of Japan said it would start trimming its huge bond purchases in the future, dashing some expectations it would begin the process sooner.
WALL STREET
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered record closing highs for a fourth session in a row on Thursday as technology shares extended their recent rally.
GOLD
Gold prices edged up on Friday and were on course for their first weekly gain in four, as U.S. economic data indicated a softening of price pressures, fuelling optimism that a rate cut from the Federal Reserve might be forthcoming.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– S&P says lack of consensus in ANC to govern with DA risks an unstable government
– ANC pushes to secure Ramaphosa’s re-election ahead of parliament sitting
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)