JOHANNESBURG, June 3 (Reuters) – The following scheduled economic events, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Monday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Manufacturing sector PMI survey
Treasury bill auction
Vehicle sales ZAVEHY=ECI data
Offshore trading in Johannesburg-listed stocks and bonds
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped on Friday as fears the governing African National Congress (ANC) could form a coalition with radical parties following this week’s election roiled markets. .JZAR/
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets rallied on Monday, as investors looked forward to an interest rate cut in Europe and quite possibly Canada as the next step in global policy easing, though sticky inflation threatens to make the process a drawn out affair. MKTS/GLOB
WALL STREET
The Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Friday and the Dow registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2023 as month-end repositioning drove a late sharp rally, with all three major indexes posting strong gains for May. .N
GOLD
Gold prices were little changed on Monday as traders awaited more U.S. economic data this week, after recent data showed that inflation stabilised and lifted hopes for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later this year. GOL/
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Welcome to a new coalition country: political horse-trading gets under way
– ANC considers government of national unity with two deputy presidents
– DA confirms it will have exploratory talks with ANC
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)