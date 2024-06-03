SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand slipped on Friday as fears the governing African National Congress (ANC) could form a coalition with radical parties following this week’s election roiled markets. .JZAR/

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets rallied on Monday, as investors looked forward to an interest rate cut in Europe and quite possibly Canada as the next step in global policy easing, though sticky inflation threatens to make the process a drawn out affair. MKTS/GLOB