SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed lower on Wednesday, taking a break from the prior session’s rally as investors worried about escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and weak results from Target, while awaiting earnings from megacap Nvidia that landed after the bell.

GOLD

Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, driven by safe-haven demand amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while investors awaited remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on the interest rate outlook.