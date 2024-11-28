JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) – The following scheduled political and economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
POLITICAL EVENTS
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa will address the upper house of parliament
ECONOMIC EVENTS
Statistics South Africa will publish October producer price inflation figures
South Africa’s central bank releases November Financial Stability Review
COMPANIES
South African discount grocery chain Boxer lists in Johannesburg
South African grocery retailer SPAR reported full-year results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South Africa’s rand was steady against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as the greenback eased after the release of a key U.S. inflation report.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index closed about 0.4% lower.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were subdued and the dollar was on the defensive after U.S. data showed progress in slowing inflation had stalled even as the economy remained resilient, raising doubt over the path the Federal Reserve could take next year.
WALL STREET
Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading declines, as technology stocks slumped on Thanksgiving eve on worries the Federal Reserve may be cautious about rate cuts after stubbornly strong U.S. inflation data.
GOLD
Gold prices slipped on Thursday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, while investors assessed a flurry of economic data showing stalled inflation progress, suggesting the Federal Reserve might tread cautiously on further interest rate cuts.
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– IMF urges SA to adopt a more aggressive fiscal plan
– Platinum market set for third straight deficit in 2025, industry body says
FIN 24
– AI could help Reserve Bank speed up economic forecasting: Kganyago
(Compiled by Tannur Anders)