SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

WALL STREET

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Wednesday and closed at a record high, and Wall Street’s two other benchmark indexes also ended higher, weathering declines in megacap tech shares thanks to small-caps gains and financial shares buoyed by strong earnings.

GOLD

Gold rose on Thursday to hover near record levels, underpinned by uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election and expectations of more rate cuts by major central banks, while investors looked forward to a slew of U.S. data for further direction.