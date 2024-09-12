SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand held onto gains against the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will opt for a smaller 25 basis point rate cut at its policy meeting next week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares bounced on Thursday, tracking a tech-driven rally on Wall Street, while the dollar was firm after U.S. core inflation surprised slightly on the upside and dashed hopes of a large rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.