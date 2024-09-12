JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) – The following political and economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

July mining output figures

Q3 inflation expectations survey

POLITICAL EVENTS

President Ramaphosa answers questions in parliament

Democratic Alliance leader briefs reporters

COMPANIES

FirstRand full-year results

Truworths full-year earnings

Sibanye Stillwater half-year results

Mr Price hosts capital markets day

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand held onto gains against the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will opt for a smaller 25 basis point rate cut at its policy meeting next week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares bounced on Thursday, tracking a tech-driven rally on Wall Street, while the dollar was firm after U.S. core inflation surprised slightly on the upside and dashed hopes of a large rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

WALL STREET

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday with a boost from the technology sector offsetting investor disappointment at an inflation report.

GOLD

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, with traders focusing on upcoming U.S. economic data that may offer further insights into an expected reduction in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate next week. GOL/

– – – –

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

– Job cuts send SA platinum supply back to pre-COVID levels

– Tax hit deters some two-pot withdrawals

(Compiled by Alexander Winning)

