JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) – The following political and economic events, company announcements, equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday.
ECONOMIC EVENTS
July mining output figures
Q3 inflation expectations survey
POLITICAL EVENTS
President Ramaphosa answers questions in parliament
Democratic Alliance leader briefs reporters
COMPANIES
FirstRand full-year results
Truworths full-year earnings
Sibanye Stillwater half-year results
Mr Price hosts capital markets day
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
The South African rand held onto gains against the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will opt for a smaller 25 basis point rate cut at its policy meeting next week.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares bounced on Thursday, tracking a tech-driven rally on Wall Street, while the dollar was firm after U.S. core inflation surprised slightly on the upside and dashed hopes of a large rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.
WALL STREET
All three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday with a boost from the technology sector offsetting investor disappointment at an inflation report.
GOLD
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, with traders focusing on upcoming U.S. economic data that may offer further insights into an expected reduction in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate next week. GOL/
– – – –
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
– Job cuts send SA platinum supply back to pre-COVID levels
– Tax hit deters some two-pot withdrawals
(Compiled by Alexander Winning)