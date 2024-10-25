The currency of Africa’s most industrialized nation has been a top emerging market performer, strengthening some 2.5% against the U.S. dollar, since the start of the year while most of the rand’s peers have suffered losses against the greenback.

“There should be positive momentum and that positive momentum is not going to be something just driven by the markets,” Kganyago, the governor of the South African Reserve Bank, said in an interview on Thursday on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.