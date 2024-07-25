Africa’s most industrialised country has been lauded for making ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions – which are higher even than far richer nations like France, Britain and Italy – and for producing a comprehensive plan to achieve them.

“Despite all the strong public support and policy commitments, we’ve got a huge discrepancy between that and what’s actually happening,” Melissa Fourie, one of the authors of the Presidential Climate Commission report, said at its launch in the commercial capital Johannesburg.