The IPO is the second and final step of CEO Sean Summers’ two-step recapitalisation plan to raise much needed cash to lower Pick n Pay Group debt and fix its loss-making core Pick n Pay supermarkets business. It has already raised 4 billion rand through a rights issue.

“Local and international investors have demonstrated extraordinary support for (Boxer’s) equity story and growth trajectory, with the order book being multiple times oversubscribed at the top end of the offer price range,” Boxer CEO Marek Masojada said.