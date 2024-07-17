South Africa’s ambitious infrastructure objectives cover four mission-critical infrastructure areas: energy, transport, water and digital communications. These areas, were they to receive sufficient investment, would support economic growth and job creation, and act as an enabler of future development. President Ramaphosa said in March this year: “Infrastructure is an enormous economic multiplier, providing dividends for an economy long after the infrastructure has been delivered.”

To unlock this potential, and to meet South Africa’s crucially important developmental needs, the country’s state-owned companies (SOCs) are increasingly looking at International Investors for PPP opportunities aligned with their interests and capacity. Over the past decade, the GCC has emerged as a major investor with interest across Africa, with a growing number of trade deals that significantly benefit both regions. Foreign Direct Investments from the GCC into Africa from 2012-2022 saw $101.9 billion invested in 628 projects.