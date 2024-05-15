Ramaphosa has vowed to reform South Africa’s two-tier health system, in which a publicly funded sector that serves 84% of the population is overburdened and run-down, while some people have access to better treatment through private insurance.

His signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, which was passed by parliament last year, comes two weeks before an election in which the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is fighting to retain its parliamentary majority after 30 years in power.