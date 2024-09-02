Ramaphosa’s remarks point to the challenge Xi may have in convincing African leaders gathered in Beijing to absorb more of the production powerhouse’s wares, particularly after China did not meet a pledge from the last Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in 2021 to buy $300 billion of African goods.

With Western curbs on Chinese exports such as solar panels and electric vehicles looming, finding buyers for items that the U.S. and European Union maintain Beijing has overcapacity in is a top priority for the Chinese leader.