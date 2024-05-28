Ramaphosa, who helped found the country’s biggest mining union and later became one of its wealthiest businessmen, took on the presidency in 2018 and survived a misconduct scandal to be re-elected to the ANC’s helm in 2022.

He has struggled to lift economic growth, make a dent in high unemployment with a third of South Africans jobless, or end crippling power cuts – all of which voters are expected to punish the ANC for at the ballot box on May 29.