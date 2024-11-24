CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    South Fork Wind offers a glimpse at what’s possible for offshore wind power projects

    CNBC's Pippa Stevens reports from Orsted's South Fork Wind which is the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the U.S. The Biden administration has a target of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, but rising interest rates and supply chain hurdles have hit the industry. Read more on why offshore wind power projects are struggling to gain traction: https://cnb.cx/3U9A72F
    Sun, 24 Nov 2024 17:00:36 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top