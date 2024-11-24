Share

South Fork Wind offers a glimpse at what’s possible for offshore wind power projects

CNBC's Pippa Stevens reports from Orsted's South Fork Wind which is the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the U.S. The Biden administration has a target of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, but rising interest rates and supply chain hurdles have hit the industry. Read more on why offshore wind power projects are struggling to gain traction: https://cnb.cx/3U9A72F

