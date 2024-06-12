The milestone, which marked the end of OR Tambo Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Precinct 1’s development, was celebrated at an event attended by key government leaders, investors, tenants and stakeholder partners. This commemoration followed similar occasions held in April 2019, when the second largest food factory of its kind became operational and again in February 2023, when a building that houses a Belgian investor was unveiled in the presence of key dignitaries, including King Philippe of Belgium.

In addition to the building openings marked on other occasions, two other buildings have been operational at the Zone since 2020; these include a precious metals refinery as well as an administrative building where national regulatory agencies are located. These agencies, namely the South African Diamonds and Precious Metals Regulator (SADPMR) and the State Diamond Trader (SDT) are mandated with providing regulatory guidance and oversight of the minerals industry in South Africa as well as promoting equitable access to and beneficiation of the country’s diamond resources, respectively. Their presence at the Zone contributes to efficient operations by the manufacturers, who must, on a regular basis, engage with the agencies on issues of licensing, raw material access and exporting.