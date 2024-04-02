Share
Splinternet: What happens if the internet we know breaks up?
The once open and global internet could be beginning to fracture, due to varying forces such as geopolitics and regulations. It's an idea known as the “splinternet” - and the implications could be huge. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal and Tom Chitty discuss what this means for technology and our world in this episode of Beyond the Valley. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Tue, 02 Apr 2024 10:00:30 GMT
