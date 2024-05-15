Share
Startup Caps EP3: Gender lens investing
In 2023, 16 per cent of the total venture capital in Africa was directed towards women-led enterprises, emphasizing a shift towards gender equity in the business landscape. In this episode of Startup Caps, we take a deeper look into gender lens investing.
Wed, 15 May 2024 09:20:02 GMT
