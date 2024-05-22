Share
Startup Caps EP4: Overview of Africa’s AgriTech sector
In this episode of Startup Caps, we delve into the AgriTech sector. AgriTech startups in Africa attracted some significant investments, especially to expand digital agriculture platforms. This underscores the increasing focus on sustainable agriculture and food security.
