Startup Caps EP5: Early-stage investing: ‘Seeding Africa’s tomorrow’
Africa is home to a robust network of 618 active tech hubs. These hubs are pivotal for the region, offering essential resources such as mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities that are crucial for nurturing fledgling ventures and fueling innovation across various sectors. In this episode of StartUp Caps, we delve into early-stage investing across Africa, highlighting the continent's burgeoning support system for startups.
Thu, 30 May 2024 08:46:27 GMT
