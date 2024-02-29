At 0901 GMT, MSCI’s index for emerging market (EM) stocks .MSCIEF was up 0.1%, on track for a monthly advance of 4.5%, its best February performance since 2012.

Mainland Chinese shares .CSI300 closed 1.9% higher following a more than 1% fall in the previous session, with a monthly gain of 9.4% snapping a six-month losing streak.