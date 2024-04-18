Share
Take a ride inside Ehang’s fully autonomous, two-seater air taxi
About an hour’s drive from the company’s headquarters in Guangzhou, China, sits a test site for Ehang’s autonomous aerial vehicles. Perched on the tarmac during CNBC’s visit was the company’s fully autonomous, two-seater air taxi. “This is our EH216 model, and it is positioned for short-distance transportation or sightseeing in the city,” said Dong Wang, Ehang’s vice president of technical research and development. His interview with “CNBC Tech: The Edge” has been translated into English from Mandarin. In October 2023, Ehang announced the EH216-S AAV had secured a “type certificate” from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the country’s equivalent to the Federal Aviation Administration in the United States — a certification Wang said is a world first. “The operation is fully automated. Its scheduling system runs on the server, so its route is automatically loaded, and then it carries out a completely automated route flight.” The aircraft will cost $410,000 overseas, with a reduced price tag of 2.39 million yuan in China, equal to about $330,000. “We also have a larger aircraft for transportation between cities. Because of this other aircraft, we also need to build a vertical take-off and landing flight site between cities,” Wang said. Ehang plans to start commercial operations in China before the end of the year. Take a tour of the EH216 and watch its test flight by clicking the video above. #CNBC #EHang #eVTOL ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Thu, 18 Apr 2024 09:45:02 GMT
