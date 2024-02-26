Doto Biteko, energy minister and deputy prime minister, said while visiting the 2,115 megawatt (MW) Julius Nyerere Hydropower Plant on Sunday that the turbine, with a capacity of 235 MW, was now contributing power to the grid.

He said the turbine would help reduce months-long power rationing, adding that rationing would end when the second turbine of the nine-turbine plant joins the grid next month.