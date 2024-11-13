It’s a recurring problem in developing countries. Governments and local businesses lack the liquidity to finance pressing development projects and priorities. Borrowing money from distant financial hubs leaves them vulnerable to currency fluctuations.

This underscores the urgent need to develop local capital markets that connect investors to the critical needs of the economy. By doing so, these markets can reduce dependence on foreign debt and support stable growth. Yet in developing countries, capital markets often struggle to thrive, increasing the demand for knowledge sharing to advance their development.