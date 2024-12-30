Share

Tendai Mtawarira on how rugby inspires his boardroom success

" For anything great to be achieved ... you have to work in a team. And in that team, you've got to understand your role." From the field to the boardroom, former pro rugby player and entrepreneur Tendai Mtawarira shares what his career has taught him about success and achieving your goals. #NBCUConverge

