Why is this so important? Since 2000 Gavi has facilitated the immunisation of over one billion children – over half of the global birth cohort. Providing a shield against deadly yet easily preventable diseases has generated over US$200 billion in economic benefits as young people grow into healthy, wage-earning adults, parents are spared debilitating healthcare costs and health systems’ resources are freed up to provide other essential services. But Gavi’s model is designed so that countries pay a greater share of their national immunisation programmes as their income increases, placing them in the driving seat for determining the healthy futures of their populations.

Political will is one thing, however securing the resources and technical ability to realise that ambition is another entirely. Only 19 countries have transitioned away from Gavi support since 2000. A new era of immunisation began this week with the agreement of the Abidjan declaration – a commitment to self-sufficiency and vaccine sovereignty that sits at the heart of the Gavi model. Thank you to all those who have welcomed me in Abidjan and participated in a hugely productive visit for the Vaccine Alliance. Achieving sustainability requires huge amounts of collaboration, capacity-building and, at times, course-correction. Having nine countries signal their intention to joining the club in one week therefore represents a huge moment.