In South Africa, it is estimated that only 23% of technology roles are held by women and globally, only 25% of leadership positions in the sector are occupied by women. A McKinsey study with LeanIn.org found that while 86 women are promoted to managerial roles for every 100 men, in technical roles, the ratio drops dramatically to 52 women for every 100 men.

Globally, women hold just 14% of tech leadership roles, but in South Africa, this metric is shifting. Women are increasingly stepping into CIO positions, becoming the change agents the industry needs, and reimagining the boundaries that have traditionally held them back.