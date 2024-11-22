Share

The CNBC Africa Black Friday lunch

One of the most important events on the South African retail calendar Black Friday is fast approaching and according to some studies, retailers predict a better-than-last-year sales season with most consumers reporting that they are in fact in a better financial position. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss some of the trends that can be expected at this year's shopping bonanza are Christine Wu, Chief Executive: Everyday Banking, Absa Group, Craig Pitchers, CEO of The Courier Guy and Zak Haeri, MD for NIQ in South Africa.

