The CNBC Africa Black Friday lunch
One of the most important events on the South African retail calendar Black Friday is fast approaching and according to some studies, retailers predict a better-than-last-year sales season with most consumers reporting that they are in fact in a better financial position. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss some of the trends that can be expected at this year's shopping bonanza are Christine Wu, Chief Executive: Everyday Banking, Absa Group, Craig Pitchers, CEO of The Courier Guy and Zak Haeri, MD for NIQ in South Africa.
Fri, 22 Nov 2024 11:26:29 GMT