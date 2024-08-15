Share

The Crimes of Putin’s Trader: How rich Russian hackers stole millions from U.S. investors

Episode 1 of "The Crimes of Putin's Trader" is now live! Explore the secret life of a young Russian oligarch, Vladislav Klyushin, who generated an illicit $93 million through insider trading on Wall Street. Learn more about Klyushin's incredible connections at the top of Russian society, and his deep relationship with Russian intelligence agencies. Follow and listen to the podcast here: cnbc.com/putinstrader

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 16:00:18 GMT