Since the end of the second world war, the prevailing multilateral model has largely seen Africa through the prism of dependency on overseas development assistance, or “ODA” – where public funds are sent to support development for either humanitarian or politically strategic reasons.

It is becoming increasingly clear now that we are transitioning to a “post-ODA” world. Many historically important government donors are slashing their ODA budgets, for instance France’s €742 million budget cut in 2024 and plans are underway for similar levels of cuts in Germany and the United States next year.