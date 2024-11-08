CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    The impact of a Formula OneGrand Prix on its hosts

    A Formula One Grand Prix is an exciting spectacle of motorsport, glamour and famous faces. It's also a chance for fans to travel around the world, but putting on such a huge event means the cities that host a Grand Prix see quite a transformation whilst its underway. So what impact does hosting these events have on the local area? From Monaco and Melbourne to Abu Dhabi, CNBC travels the world to find out in the next episode of "Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1.” Watch it on CNBC Saturdays 6 p.m. local in Singapore, Australia (SYD), Europe (CET), and Mexico. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Fri, 08 Nov 2024 19:00:30 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top