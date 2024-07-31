In 1971, the British historian E.P. Thompson published an article titled ‘The Moral Economy of the English Crowd in the 18th Century.’ It argued that the riots, especially bread riots, that plagued 18th-century British politics reflected not so much the disorder of agitators, looters and hooligans, as contemporary politicians liked to paint them, but the attempt by ordinary poor people to enforce the laws and customs that protected their livelihoods and made life affordable for them. Their targets were traders and magistrates who ignored the rules for their own profit. The state nevertheless saw them as a threat and responded with repression. It took decades for the protesters to organise themselves politically and campaign successfully for the vote as a more effective way for their voices to be heard.

The recent Kenyan protests were linked to similar concerns, in this case rising prices caused by tax increases, but with one big difference: it was not just the poor protesting but the middle classes, the mobile phone-owning, digitally-mobilised youth of Gen Z. This is much more politically threatening to the status quo.