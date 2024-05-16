Markets
The Power Table: Asset allocation in the election year

South African focussed shares are back in vogue a few weeks before elections that may see the ruling African National Congress forced to share power for the first since democratic rule came in 1994. So what are they and why now? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Mandisa Zavala, Head of Asset Allocation, Alexforbes, Zwelakhe Mnguni, CIO, Benguela Global Fund Managers, David Crosoer, Chief Investment Officer at PPS Investments and Jason Swartz, Portfolio Manager, Old Mutual Investment Group.
Thu, 16 May 2024 12:01:33 GMT

