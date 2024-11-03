Share

The race to sustainability: Inside F1’s biggest challenge yet

Formula One is a global sport with a hefty carbon footprint. "When you think about F1, you think about speed, you think about innovation, you think about efficiency," Ellen Jones, F1's Head of ESG, told CNBC's "Inside Track." "These are exactly the ingredients we need to deliver in terms of sustainability," she added. The race cars themselves make up a tiny fraction of the sport's total emissions, at just 0.7%. The bulk of F1's carbon footprint – nearly half of it – comes from the logistics of getting the show on the road, with an additional 28% coming from transporting the people involved. In 2019, F1 established its sustainability strategy, setting an ambitious target to become net zero by 2030. "The key about our net zero by 2030 commitment is it's not just F1. It's also bringing in our teams and our key suppliers," Jones said. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at F1's race to sustainability, featuring interviews with F1 Head of ESG Ellen Jones, McLaren Racing Sustainability Director Kim Wilson, Oracle Red Bull Racing Head of Sustainability Adam Sammons, Silverstone Circuit Head of Business Sustainability Stephane Bazire and more.

Sun, 03 Nov 2024 05:00:28 GMT