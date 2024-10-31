To tackle this shortage, there is a need to shift from the exclusive use of traditional teaching methods to the implementation and use of education technology (EdTech). According to UNICEF, about 108 million young people across the continent are out of school. These staggering numbers point to the work that must be done to chart the path to meaningful education for Africa’s young population.

One of governments’ main roles is to create enabling environments for various sectors and industries to thrive. One indicator of an enabling environment is the formation of policies that inform decision-making. To make suitable investments in education, policies relevant to 21st-century learning need to be formulated. EdTech-specific policies would guide investment in technology-enabled education.