These companies are teaming up to create hydrogen on the moon

Two companies are on a mission to see if they can separate moon water into hydrogen and oxygen on the lunar surface. Takasago Thermal Engineering and ispace have teamed up to test a mini electrolyzer that could lead to a hydrogen "gas station," which could allow humans to get to Mars and beyond.

Mon, 09 Sep 2024 14:00:54 GMT