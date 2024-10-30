In 1994, as South Africa was emerging from the shadows of apartheid into a new era of hope and democracy, MTN was founded. The company’s origins were deeply rooted in the broader context of South Africa’s social and economic transformation. With a mobile licence in hand, MTN’s founders embarked on a journey to build a network that would connect millions, not just in South Africa, but across the continent. Their goal was clear: to create opportunities for communication and connection in a rapidly changing world.

The early days were filled with challenges. The telecommunications landscape in South Africa was underdeveloped, with only around five million fixed lines serving a population of over 40 million. The need for a more accessible and widespread communication network was undeniable. MTN quickly rose to this challenge, establishing itself as a reliable provider and rapidly expanding its services.