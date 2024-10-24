Share

This doctor created a robot clone that can take lectures and answer questions on his behalf

Hiroshi Ishiguro first start created his geminoid, a robotic clone of himself, in 2006. His creation is now on its sixth generation and, thanks to innovations in large language models, Ishiguro's robot clone is able to not only give lectures but also field questions from students. But geminoids are not the only kinds of humanoid robots Ishiguro is interested in.

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 14:00:37 GMT