Tight liquidity dampens sentiment
As investors move to fund their bond auction settlements amid tight liquidity in the money market, traders at Access Bank say they expect the sentiments to persist. Kinskin Ukeje, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.
Wed, 15 May 2024 12:28:16 GMT
