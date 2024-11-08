Share

TKO Group COO Mark Shapiro On UFC Media Rights, Vince McMahon And Gambling

The CNBC Sport videocast brings you interviews with the biggest names in the business. In episode 3, CNBC's Alex Sherman sits down with TKO Group COO Mark Shapiro who discussed future technology, ownership and future of sports media. Sign up for the newsletter: https://www.cnbc.com/lander?id=sport-newsletter Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:16 Knocking out competition 3:46 League ownership 4:58 The Vince factor 6:27 Big tech and sports 8:11 Future of sports media 13:13 Gambling on WWE? 14:19 UFC media rights 18:43 Comcast's future Reporter: Alex Sherman Senior Field Producer: Jessica Golden Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera and Audio by: Oscar Molina, Mark Aster, Marco Mastrorilli, Everett Wong Edited by: Tim Hurt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images

Fri, 08 Nov 2024 17:00:05 GMT