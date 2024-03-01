Share
Top Employers: Vodacom Group’s Mbungela on achieving Top Employer Certification
This episode of Top Employers takes a look at Africa’s Top Employer for 2024, multi-national telecoms giant Vodacom on what it took to achieve Top Employers certification. CNBC Africa's Zanele Morrison speaks to Matimba Mbungela, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodacom Group about this newly received accolade.
Fri, 01 Mar 2024 14:34:52 GMT
