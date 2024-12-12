CNBC Logo
    Top tech predictions for 2025

    In the final episode of 2024, CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal are joined by a whole host of special guests to reflect back on the year, and to look ahead to an exciting 2025 for technology. • First off, AI expert and partner at VC firm IVP Eric Liaw joins to discuss whether the AI boom will continue. • Award-winning journalist and reporter for CNBC in the U.S. Mackenzie Sigalos returns, after some very accurate predictions last year, to talk all things crypto and what a Trump presidency means for the digital asset class. • Arjun will give his take on what to expect for the US-China tech war. • Silvia Amaro, TV anchor and reporter for CNBC in London, joins us again to discuss whether the scrutiny of big tech in Europe is set to continue. • Friend of the pod Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insights, gives us the lowdown for consumer tech next year. • Finally Ryan Browne, CNBC tech correspondent, gives us his three big predictions for fintech in 2025. 00:00 Introduction 01:13 Why 2024 tech predictions was so popular 02:02 Will AI boom continue? 09:23 What a Trump presidency means for crypto 22:50 Future of US-China tech war 28:05 Is scrutiny of big tech in Europe set to continue? 39:48 Lowdown for consumer tech next year 46:18 Three predictions for fintech 54:50 Looking back at Arjun’s 2024 predictions
    Thu, 12 Dec 2024 04:00:22 GMT

