Yet, despite these challenges, Africa’s resilience stands out. Economic projections show that real GDP growth will rise to 3.7% in 2024 and 4.3% in 2025, continuing to outperform global averages. This resilience opens new opportunities for investors and highlights the region’s potential as a source of yield, especially as global investors seek assets in emerging markets.

While growth in Africa’s insurance markets—currently valued at US$87.4 billion in 2023 and expected to grow to US$153.9 billion by 2032, according to the IMARC Group — it creates pools of capital, these funds must be directed toward tangible investments. But how do we match the growing demand for capital with the need for assets that can absorb this investment?