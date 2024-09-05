This is opening a number of new opportunities for economic growth and development as more robust and connected payment networks are breaking down geographical barriers, opening up access to new markets and enabling anyone to send and receive payments quickly and easily from and to anywhere in the world.

However, these significant benefits are largely being realized and felt in Africa’s larger, and key, markets such as Nigeria, South Africa, and of course Kenya- where mobile money was first launched and popularized on the continent. While these markets have reached greater levels of digital payments maturity, smaller and more underdeveloped markets are often passed over, leaving many still excluded from economic participation and financial freedom.